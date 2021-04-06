UrduPoint.com
Excessive Risk-taking Making Stocks Overvalued: IMF

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 08:11 PM

Massive government aid has provided liquidity to support economies during the Covid-19 pandemic, but also caused stock prices to surge beyond their value, the IMF cautioned on Tuesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Massive government aid has provided liquidity to support economies during the Covid-19 pandemic, but also caused stock prices to surge beyond their value, the IMF cautioned on Tuesday.

The "unprecedented policy support may have unintended consequences," including "excessive risk taking in markets," the International Monetary Fund said.

That has contributed to pushing stock values "meaningfully higher" than what would be expected given their fundamentals, the IMF said in its Global Financial Stability Report.

