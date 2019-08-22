UrduPoint.com
Exchange Of Detained Persons Between Ukraine, Russia Scheduled For August 28-29 - Lawyer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 10:31 PM

Exchange of Detained Persons Between Ukraine, Russia Scheduled for August 28-29 - Lawyer

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) The exchange of detained persons between Ukraine and Russia is scheduled for August 28-29, Igor Svintsitsky, the lawyer of former Ukrainian Berkut riot police officer Alexander Sattarov, said Thursday.

"He [Sattarov] is being prepared for an exchange for one of our sailors. I can't say for whom. Everything will be known on August 28-29, when the exchange of detainees between Ukraine and Russia is to take place," theBabel publication quoted Svintsitsky as saying.

