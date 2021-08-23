UrduPoint.com

Exchange Of Fire Outside Kabul Airport Leaves 1 Afghan Service Member Dead - CENTCOM

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 08:15 PM

One Afghan service member was killed and several wounded in an exchange of fire outside Kabul airport which left no US or coalition personnel hurt, spokesperson for CENTCOM, Navy Captain William Urban, said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) One Afghan service member was killed and several wounded in an exchange of fire outside Kabul airport which left no US or coalition personnel hurt, spokesperson for CENTCOM, Navy Captain William Urban, said on Monday.

"One member of the Afghan forces was killed by the hostile actor; several Afghans were wounded during the exchange.

The wounded are being treated at an airfield hospital and are reported to be in stable condition," Urban said.

He added that no US or coalition forces were hurt in the incident.

"The incident appeared to begin when an unknown hostile actor fired upon Afghan security forces involved in monitoring access to the gate. The Afghans returned fire, and in keeping with their right of self-defense, so too did US and coalition troops... Our condolences go out to the teammates and loved ones of the fallen Afghan soldier," he added.

