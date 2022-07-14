UrduPoint.com

Exchange Of US Citizen Griner Cannot Be Discussed Until Proceedings Completed - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2022 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) It is too early to discuss the possibility of exchanging US basketball player Brittney Griner detained in Moscow for a Russian citizen, since judicial proceedings are not completed yet, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"With regard to Brittney Griner, judicial proceedings are ongoing, until the end of which it is generally premature to discuss any options for her return home. As if they (the authorities of the United States) do not know and do not understand it," Zakharov said at a press briefing, answering to Sputnik's question.

She also expressed regret that the US had chosen the path of public statements, since the hype in such cases "sometimes just gets in the way."

However, despite this fact, Moscow is still ready to work with Washington on the exchange of detained citizens, though it will not tolerate any speculations or pressure, Zakharova added.

"We urge it (the United States) to focus on practical work through established channels. It just will not work otherwise," the spokeswoman said.

