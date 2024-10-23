Exchange Project To Empower Global Young Researchers Initiated In China
Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2024 | 05:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) and the International Science Council on Tuesday jointly initiated an exchange project for global scientific researchers at early and middle career stages.
The project, which was announced at the 2024 World Science and Technology Development Forum, will last two years, with an aim to empower and elevate the voice of early- and mid-career researchers in international science and global policy processes.
The project will hold a series of activities such as international scientific leadership training and support young scientists to participate in international scientific conferences.
It will encourage early- and mid-career researchers to strengthen exchanges and foster partnerships between young scientists at the national, regional and global level, according to the CAST.
Themed "Science and Technology for the Future," the 2024 World Science and Technology Development Forum centers on topics such as artificial intelligence governance innovation and cross-disciplinary integration and development in the main venue in Beijing.
