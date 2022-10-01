Excluding Russia From Nord Stream Probe Will Not Bring Objective Results - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) Excluding Russia from the investigation into the attacks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines will bring about doubts about its objectivity, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said.

"If somebody thinks that they can investigate by excluding Russia from the investigation, I think that we (will) have reasons to doubt the objectivity of this investigation," Nebenzia said after a UN Security Council meeting on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines.