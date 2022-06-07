UrduPoint.com

Exclusion Of Countries From Summit Of Americas Blow To Continental Democracy - US Activist

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2022 | 07:40 AM

Exclusion of Countries From Summit of Americas Blow to Continental Democracy - US Activist

LOS ANGELES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2022) Exclusion of Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba from the Summit of Americas is a serious blow to the democracy on the continent, Member of the CoaliciÃ³n de grupos Nuevas Ideas Internacional Deisy Cabrera told Sputnik on Monday.

"All countries must be heard to present their contributions and demands. Not listening to them is a serious blow to continental democracy and a clear interventionism of the economic elites who want to make their hegemonic power felt on the continent," Cabrera said. "They want to continue seeing Latin American countries as their colonies."

Earlier in the day, CNN reported, citing a senior administration official, that the United States will not be inviting Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela to participate in the Summit of the Americas due "the lack of democratic space and the human rights situations." The decision to exclude Venezuela was announced in late May, when national coordinator of the summit Kevin O'Reilly said that the US will "absolutely not" invite the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as Washington does not recognize it.

"At this point in our history, it is absurd to practice the exclusion and marginalization of countries that are assisted by the right of participation," Cabrera said. "This kind of attitude does not contribute anything to live in harmony, on the contrary it slows down the development and establishment of democracy throughout the continent."

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced on Monday that he will not participate in the Summit of the Americas hosted in Los Angeles from June 6-10 due to the exclusion of some countries.

A number of other countries including El Salvador are not attending the event in Los Angeles.

Cabrera shared with Sputnik that the activists support the decision of El Salvador's leader not to come.

"I applaud, his decision of not participating on it because it violates the participation of countries considered unwelcome by the United States," she said.

When asked about the current state of relations between the United States and El Salvador, Cabrera said, "currently they aren't at their best, the two of them, the governments."

"We consider it as something conjunctural, which obeys the foreign policy of the Biden administration," she added. "The government of El Salvador is clear that our country El Salvador is a free and sovereign country and no country has the right to impose an agenda on another. And they can only be improved by establishing mutual respect between the two countries and avoiding interventionism."

The activist believes however that the tensions between the two countries do not interfere with the immigration issue.

"We have no worries.  We are clear that El Salvador as a country can maintain friendly relations with all the countries it deems convenient," she concluded. "We are a free and sovereign country.  We are masters of our own self-determination."

The Ninth Summit of the Americas is taking place in Los Angeles from Monday to Friday.

Related Topics

Washington Democracy Los Angeles El Salvador United States Cuba Venezuela May June Event All From Government Best

Recent Stories

US Gov't Continues to Engage With Russian Media to ..

US Gov't Continues to Engage With Russian Media to Provide Russians Info - State ..

7 hours ago
 UK PM braced for Tory no-confidence vote

UK PM braced for Tory no-confidence vote

7 hours ago
 US Authorities, Agencies, Pharmacies Waste 82Mln C ..

US Authorities, Agencies, Pharmacies Waste 82Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses - Report ..

7 hours ago
 PML-N government to overcome energy crises, says S ..

PML-N government to overcome energy crises, says Shahid Khaqan

7 hours ago
 Ghulam Muhammad appointed as Secretary Science and ..

Ghulam Muhammad appointed as Secretary Science and Technology Division

7 hours ago
 Kuwait supermarket pulls Indian products in protes ..

Kuwait supermarket pulls Indian products in protest as row grows over Prophet re ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.