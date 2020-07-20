UrduPoint.com
Executed Iranian Spy Gave CIA Information On Syrian President Assad's Security - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

Executed Iranian Spy Gave CIA Information on Syrian President Assad's Security - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Mahmoud Mousavi Majd, a convicted Iranian national who was put to death for spying for the United States' Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), gave US officials information about Syrian President Bashar Assad's head of security, Iran's state-run IRIB broadcaster reports on Monday.

Reports of Majd's execution emerged earlier in the day. The Iranian national was accused of spying for both the CIA and the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad and was claimed to have provided details of the whereabouts of former Iranian senior military commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike this past January.

According to the broadcaster, Majd gave CIA officials the phone number and information regarding the appearance of the Syrian president's head of security. The executed Iranian national also gave the US intelligence agency a project for the reorganization of Syria's intelligence and security agencies, the broadcaster stated.

Majd was accused of spying for the CIA from June 2013 to October 2017 and received $280,000 for his activities, the broadcaster said.

A former Iranian Defense Ministry official, Reza Asgari, was also executed earlier in the month for allegedly spying for the CIA.

