Executions Soar Globally In 2022, Highest Figure Recorded In 5 Years - Watchdog

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2023 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The number of recorded executions around the world has reached 883 in 2022, which is the highest figure in five years, a prominent human rights watchdog said on Tuesday.

"A total of 883 people were known to have been executed across 20 countries, making a rise of 53% over 2021. This spike in executions ... was led by countries in the middle East and North Africa, where recorded figures rose from 520 in 2021 to 825 in 2022," Amnesty International said in a press release for its annual review of the death penalty.

The statement linked the rise in execution figures with severe measures taken by Iran, where several people were executed for taking part in protests sparked in September by the death of Mahsa Amini, and by Saudi Arabia, where the death penalty was carried out against 81 people in one day in March 2022.

"Disturbingly, 90% of the world's known executions ... were carried out by just three countries in the region. Recorded executions in Iran soared from 314 in 2021 to 576 in 2022; figures tripled in Saudi Arabia, from 65 in 2021 to 196 in 2022 - the highest recorded by Amnesty in 30 years - while Egypt executed 24 individuals," the press release said.

The organization added that the actual number of executions is much higher, since implementation of the death penalty is classified in several countries, such as China, North Korea and Vietnam. The figure for executions carried out in China in 2022 could exceed that of Iran, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, the watchdog stated.

