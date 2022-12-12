Executive Body of UN Economic Commission for Europe to Hold 42nd Session

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) The 42nd session of the Executive Body of the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) will begin on Monday at the Palace of Nations in Geneva.

The Executive Body is expected to adopt guidelines on emissions monitoring and a strategy for scientific bodies under the Convention on Long-range Transboundary Air Pollution, the Technical Guidance for Emission Inventory Adjustments under the Amended Gothenburg Protocol, officially known as the Protocol to Abate Acidification, Eutrophication and Ground-level Ozone.

In addition, members of the UNECE will review the implementation of the 2022-2023 work plan.

The agenda of the session also includes a discussion on barriers to ratification and implementation of the Amended Gothenburg Protocol. The parties will evaluate the effectiveness of the Protocol as well.

The session of the UNECE Executive Body is scheduled to last through December 16.