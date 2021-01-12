UrduPoint.com
Executive Office of Russian Government to Have Seven New Departments Established

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin enacted a decision to set up seven new departments within the executive office of the Russian government, according to the cabinet press service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin enacted a decision to set up seven new departments within the executive office of the Russian government, according to the cabinet press service.

The executive office will now have separate departments for healthcare, industry, regional development, social development, transport, energy, and building and construction.

Departments for healthcare and social development; industry, energy and transport; and regional development and infrastructure will be ditched. The department for law-drafting activities support will be transformed into the department for law-drafting activities support and legal regulation.

Beyond that, an analytic agency will be established.

Apart from that, the new decree sets limits on the maximum number of civil servants and the wage fund of the Russian government's departments and agencies.

