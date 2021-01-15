UrduPoint.com
Executive Order Extends Tariff Protections On US-Manufactured Home Washers - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The US government has expanded existing tariffs to protect domestic manufacturers of residential washers from foreign imports, President Donald Trump said in an Executive Order.

"I have determined that the action continues to be necessary to prevent or remedy the serious injury to the domestic washers industry and there is evidence that the domestic washers industry is making a positive adjustment to import competition, and I have further determined to extend the safeguard measure," Trump said on Thursday.

The US president  said he was extending his tariff-rate quota on imports of washers and washer parts  for an additional period of two years.

"This safeguard measure shall apply to imports from all countries, except for products of Canada," his proclamation said.

Trump originally imposed his import restrictions on washers and their parts in January 2018, the proclamation noted.

