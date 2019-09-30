UrduPoint.com
Exhibition Celebrating Russian-Chinese Diplomacy Opens In Moscow On Monday

Mon 30th September 2019 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Rare photos and other artifacts documenting the history of the Russian-Chinese diplomacy will go on display in Moscow on Monday ahead of the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic.

The Soviet Union was one of the first nations to recognize the People's Republic of China when it came into being on October 1, 1949.

The two neighbors established diplomatic ties on October 2.

The exhibition celebrating 70 years of the Russian-Chinese diplomatic relationship will be inaugurated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. A similar show in Beijing was opened on Sunday by the top Chinese diplomat, Wang Yi.

