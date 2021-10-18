The exhibition titled "The Lady Dior As Seen By," showcasing contemporary art interpretations of Dior's famous accessory has opened at Moscow's Ruarts Foundation and will run through November 30

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) The exhibition titled "The Lady Dior As Seen By," showcasing contemporary art interpretations of Dior's famous accessory has opened at Moscow's Ruarts Foundation and will run through November 30.

The exhibition project was first held in Japan in 2011 and since then has traveled to Milan, Berlin and Shanghai, among others. Famous artists and photographers, including Ellen Von Unwerth, Patrick Demarchelier and Olympia Scarry, were tasked with designing their artistic interpretations of Dior's It bag. The Moscow edition includes 90 art objects, including 54 photographs and 36 sculptures.

Dior and Ruarts have also selected Russian up-and-coming contemporary artists to create their own unique art objects encouraged by the Lady Dior bag model, metamorphosing it in accordance with their individual style and vision. For instance, Daniil Antropov's interpretation of Lady Dior is made of bone, china and glass, leaving the impression that the It bag is genuine stone covered in ice pieces.

A Russian artist known as 0331C for his artwork used whitewash covered with soot.

The Lady Dior bag was designed in 1995. The bag was presented to Diana the Princess of Wales by First Lady of France Bernadette Chirac in Paris. Since the bag first appeared on the arm of Lady Diana, the Dior bag became a favorite Princess`s accessory and in 1996 it was renamed Lady Dior in honor of Lady Diana.

The exhibition is held in the Ruarts Foundation which was founded in 2003 and today is one of the largest private foundations in Russia. The main mission of the foundation is to facilitate the development of modern art in Russia. The activities of the Ruarts Foundation are aimed at supporting artists, individual and institutional cultural initiatives, organizing exhibitions, public and educational programs and initiating research projects.