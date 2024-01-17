Open Menu

Exhibition Held To Mark 60th Anniversary Of Sino-French Diplomatic Ties

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Exhibition held to mark 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic ties

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) -- An art exhibition has kicked off recently in Shanghai to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and France and the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism.

The exhibition, "Permanent love -- Classic 19th Century European Artworks," features dozens of European classic artworks that date back to the 19th century, including sculptures. The exhibition will run until April 7.

According to Joan Valadou, Consul General of France in Shanghai, the exhibition is one of the first series of events of this year's Croisements Festival.

Inaugurated in 2006, the Croisements Festival is a series of artistic and cultural exchanges between China and France. Various cultural and artistic activities will take place during this year's festival, such as art exhibitions from large French cultural institutions, French musicals and ballets.

In the past 18 years, the Croisements Festival has significantly promoted exchanges and mutual learning and understanding between the two peoples, said Valadou.

Related Topics

Century China France Shanghai April From Love

Recent Stories

New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run vict ..

New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan

9 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Widespread fog forces closure of major highways ac ..

Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas

13 hours ago
 Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka

Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka

13 hours ago
 Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media cam ..

Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges

13 hours ago
OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational co ..

OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation

13 hours ago
 Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores

Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores

13 hours ago
 Two police constables injured in firing incident

Two police constables injured in firing incident

13 hours ago
 Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened ..

Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened: expert

13 hours ago
 Election 2024: Mian Iftikhar, Dr Imran Khattak in ..

Election 2024: Mian Iftikhar, Dr Imran Khattak in loggerhead on PK-89 Nowshera

13 hours ago
 Korean Air plane 'strikes' Cathay aircraft in Japa ..

Korean Air plane 'strikes' Cathay aircraft in Japan, no injuries

13 hours ago

More Stories From World