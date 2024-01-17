Exhibition Held To Mark 60th Anniversary Of Sino-French Diplomatic Ties
Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2024 | 12:40 PM
SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) -- An art exhibition has kicked off recently in Shanghai to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and France and the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism.
The exhibition, "Permanent love -- Classic 19th Century European Artworks," features dozens of European classic artworks that date back to the 19th century, including sculptures. The exhibition will run until April 7.
According to Joan Valadou, Consul General of France in Shanghai, the exhibition is one of the first series of events of this year's Croisements Festival.
Inaugurated in 2006, the Croisements Festival is a series of artistic and cultural exchanges between China and France. Various cultural and artistic activities will take place during this year's festival, such as art exhibitions from large French cultural institutions, French musicals and ballets.
In the past 18 years, the Croisements Festival has significantly promoted exchanges and mutual learning and understanding between the two peoples, said Valadou.
Recent Stories
New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024
Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka
Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges
OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores
Two police constables injured in firing incident
Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened: expert
Election 2024: Mian Iftikhar, Dr Imran Khattak in loggerhead on PK-89 Nowshera
Korean Air plane 'strikes' Cathay aircraft in Japan, no injuries
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan researcher in China unveils revolutionary rechargeable sodium battery2 minutes ago
-
First women's rugby Lions tour to take place in New Zealand in 20272 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi visits Sichuan to enhance cultural, economic cooperation3 minutes ago
-
China's Tianjin Port launches direct route for Chilean cherry imports3 minutes ago
-
Exhibition on Caravaggio works receives 80,000 visitors in Shanghai3 minutes ago
-
Over 50,000 migratory birds winter in north China lake3 minutes ago
-
5.0-Magnitude Quake Hits Puerto Rico Region3 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results13 minutes ago
-
Masood Khan hails election of Pakistani-origin mayor of a U.S. township13 minutes ago
-
Kyrgyzstan army helicopter crash kills one, injures seven22 minutes ago
-
Masood Khan hails elections of Pakistani-origin mayor of a U.S. township22 minutes ago
-
Argentina's 'anarcho-capitalist' president descends on Davos23 minutes ago