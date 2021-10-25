UrduPoint.com

HONG KONG, Oct. 25 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) --:An exhibition highlighting the long history of Chinese architecture and the great achievements of Chinese construction in the new era was unveiled Monday morning at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center.

Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam and Lu Xinning, deputy head of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, delivered speeches at the opening ceremony, which was attended by well-known architectural experts from the mainland and Hong Kong, university presidents, and celebrities from different walks of life.

Using historical photos, construction models and multimedia content, the show is expected to bring Hong Kong residents an interactive experience of China's unique architectural beauty as well as advanced construction technologies.

Scheduled to conclude on Oct. 30, the exhibition is held to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the 24th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland, as the latest part of "The Spirit of the Times Shines upon Hong Kong" activity series.

