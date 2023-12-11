Open Menu

Exhibition Of Contemporary Chinese, Spanish Paintings Opens In Beijing

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2023 | 07:10 PM

An exhibition of the works of Chinese and Spanish painters will open on Tuesday in Beijing's National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), according to NCPA's official website

The exhibition, "Pintura Figurativa Contemporanea, China Y Espanola," or "Contemporary Figurative Paintings, China and Spain," is held to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Spain.

At the exhibition, visitors can feast their eyes upon the portrait, landscape and still life paintings of 103 artists from the two countries.

The exhibition will run until Jan. 12, 2024.

