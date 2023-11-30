Open Menu

Exhibition Of Works Of Young Chinese, Beninese Artists Celebrates Booming Cultural Exchanges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2023

Exhibition of works of young Chinese, Beninese artists celebrates booming cultural exchanges

COTONOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) An exhibition featuring works by 11 Beninese and Chinese artists opened here Saturday evening, aiming to celebrate booming cultural exchanges between the two countries' young artists.

The exhibition, held at the Chinese Cultural Center in Cotonou, attracted visitors including cultural players, students from the Confucius Institute, representatives from media and diplomats.

The exhibition brings together 35 works created by six Chinese artists, and around 20 works of art and sculptures by five Beninese artists.

The artists use painting, sculpture and other forms of art to express their vision of the world.

Carole Borna, representative of Benin's Minister of Tourism, Culture and Arts, lauded the cultural exchange between young artists from the two countries, and expected a continuation of the cross-cultural fusion.

"It's a great pleasure to see this cohesion, this ongoing passion between young Beninese and Chinese artists. I congratulate them on this exhibition, which takes us on a journey and makes us dream," she said.

