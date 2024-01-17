Open Menu

Exhibition On Caravaggio Works Receives 80,000 Visitors In Shanghai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Exhibition on Caravaggio works receives 80,000 visitors in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The art exhibition "Caravaggio. Wonders of the Italian Baroque" has received about 80,000 visitors since its opening on Dec. 12, 2023 in Shanghai.

The exhibition, the first Caravaggio-themed exhibit in China, features over 60 authentic works by Caravaggio and over 40 Baroque artists.

It has collected six authentic Caravaggio masterpieces from different Italian art museums, including "The Boy Holding the Fruit Basket."

It is co-organized by the Museum of Art Pudong in Shanghai and Galleria Borghese in Rome with the collaboration of other partners.

This Sino-Italian cultural exchange exhibition marks "a new and important step," said Francesca Cappelletti, director of Galleria Borghese.

"The experience of collaborating with China's top art museums is very valuable, and together, we can explore new possibilities," said the director.

The exhibition will run until April 12.

Related Topics

Exchange China Shanghai Rome April From Top

Recent Stories

New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run vict ..

New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan

23 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Widespread fog forces closure of major highways ac ..

Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas

13 hours ago
 Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka

Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka

13 hours ago
 Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media cam ..

Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges

13 hours ago
OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational co ..

OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation

13 hours ago
 Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores

Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores

14 hours ago
 Two police constables injured in firing incident

Two police constables injured in firing incident

14 hours ago
 Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened ..

Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened: expert

14 hours ago
 Election 2024: Mian Iftikhar, Dr Imran Khattak in ..

Election 2024: Mian Iftikhar, Dr Imran Khattak in loggerhead on PK-89 Nowshera

14 hours ago
 Korean Air plane 'strikes' Cathay aircraft in Japa ..

Korean Air plane 'strikes' Cathay aircraft in Japan, no injuries

14 hours ago

More Stories From World