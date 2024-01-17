Exhibition On Caravaggio Works Receives 80,000 Visitors In Shanghai
SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The art exhibition "Caravaggio. Wonders of the Italian Baroque" has received about 80,000 visitors since its opening on Dec. 12, 2023 in Shanghai.
The exhibition, the first Caravaggio-themed exhibit in China, features over 60 authentic works by Caravaggio and over 40 Baroque artists.
It has collected six authentic Caravaggio masterpieces from different Italian art museums, including "The Boy Holding the Fruit Basket."
It is co-organized by the Museum of Art Pudong in Shanghai and Galleria Borghese in Rome with the collaboration of other partners.
This Sino-Italian cultural exchange exhibition marks "a new and important step," said Francesca Cappelletti, director of Galleria Borghese.
"The experience of collaborating with China's top art museums is very valuable, and together, we can explore new possibilities," said the director.
The exhibition will run until April 12.
