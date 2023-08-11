Open Menu

Exhibition On China's World Heritage City Of Quanzhou Launched In Sydney

An exhibition presenting the history and unique culture and landscapes of China's world heritage city of Quanzhou was launched Thursday in Sydney, the capital city of the Australian State of New South Wales

Titled "Exhibition of the World Heritage City Quanzhou and Its Intangible Cultural Heritage -- Quanzhou, the Best City Representing China during the Song and Yuan Dynasties," the exhibition showcases the long history and unique landscapes of the port city of Quanzhou in east China's Fujian Province.

It also features the craftsmanship of the intangible cultural inheritors in Quanzhou and their artistic achievement from the inspiration for a beautiful life.

Located along the coastline of southeast China's Fujian Province, Quanzhou was one of the world's largest ports along the historic Maritime Silk Road, particularly in ancient China's Song Dynasty (960-1279) and Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368).

"Quanzhou: Emporium of the World in Song-Yuan China" was accepted by the UNESCO as a cultural property on its World Heritage List in July 2021, making it the 56th World Heritage in China.

The exhibition is jointly held by China Cultural Centre in Sydney and Fujian Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism at the China Cultural Center in Sydney, running from Thursday to Oct. 6.

