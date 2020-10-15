UrduPoint.com
Exhibition On Fighting COVID-19 Commences In Wuhan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 04:34 PM

A special exhibition on the country's fight against the COVID-19 epidemic kicked off Thursday in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, a city once ravaged by the novel coronavirus outbreak

WUHAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :A special exhibition on the country's fight against the COVID-19 epidemic kicked off Thursday in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, a city once ravaged by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the opening ceremony of the event.

He highlighted the exhibition's role in reflecting China's anti-epidemic experience, promoting the great spirit of combating COVID-19 and encouraging the people to unitedly forge ahead.

Acknowledging the mammoth task of coordinating COVID-19 response and economic and social development lying ahead, Huang urged greater efforts to secure a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and eradicate poverty nationwide.

The three-month exhibition features more than 1,100 pictures and 1,000 physical exhibits, as well as videos and display of scenes.

