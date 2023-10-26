Open Menu

Exhibition On Italian Art, Design Opens In Chongqing

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Exhibition on Italian art, design opens in Chongqing

CHONGQING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) An exhibition on art, design and manufacturing in Italy opened Wednesday in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

The exhibition, "The Source of Wisdom: Leonardo da Vinci, Raffaello, Dante, and Italian Design and Manufacturing," features nearly 300 artworks and documents, including oil paintings, posters and magazines.

It is jointly held by the cultural center of the Italian Embassy in China, the Consulate General of the Republic of Italy in Chongqing, and the Sichuan Fine Arts Institute.

One part of the exhibition shows how Italian designers and artists in the 1900s drew inspiration from the works of Renaissance maestros such as Leonardo da Vinci, Raffaello Sanzio and Dante Alighieri.

The other part features the works of young Italian artists in the early 1900s, showing the origin of Italian manufacturing and urban development.

A powerhouse in art design and fashion, Italy boasts a long history of design and artistic tradition.

Related Topics

China Oil Fine Young Chongqing Italy From

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

2 hours ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

5 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

6 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

6 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

8 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

9 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

10 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

10 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

10 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

11 hours ago

More Stories From World