Exhibition on Italian art, design opens in Chongqing

CHONGQING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) An exhibition on art, design and manufacturing in Italy opened Wednesday in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

The exhibition, "The Source of Wisdom: Leonardo da Vinci, Raffaello, Dante, and Italian Design and Manufacturing," features nearly 300 artworks and documents, including oil paintings, posters and magazines.

It is jointly held by the cultural center of the Italian Embassy in China, the Consulate General of the Republic of Italy in Chongqing, and the Sichuan Fine Arts Institute.

One part of the exhibition shows how Italian designers and artists in the 1900s drew inspiration from the works of Renaissance maestros such as Leonardo da Vinci, Raffaello Sanzio and Dante Alighieri.

The other part features the works of young Italian artists in the early 1900s, showing the origin of Italian manufacturing and urban development.

A powerhouse in art design and fashion, Italy boasts a long history of design and artistic tradition.