Exhibition on stamps featuring cultural relics opens at Palace Museum

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :-- An exhibition on stamps featuring ancient architecture and cultural relics from the Palace Museum opened at the museum Monday.

A total of 1,732 stamps in 56 sets are on display at the exhibition, along with 25 cultural relics from the museum, including works of calligraphy art, paintings, jade ware, enamel vessels, bronze ware and porcelains.

The exhibition, co-held by the museum and China Post Group Corporation, will open to the public on Tuesday.

Located in central Beijing, the Palace Museum was established in 1925. It is based on the Forbidden City, an imperial palace of the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties.