Exhibition On Swiss Holocaust Survivors Opens In Shanghai

Exhibition on Swiss Holocaust survivors opens in Shanghai

An exhibition on Swiss witnesses surviving the Holocaust during World War II opened at the Shanghai Jewish Refugees Museum on Thursday

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :An exhibition on Swiss witnesses surviving the Holocaust during World War II opened at the Shanghai Jewish Refugees Museum on Thursday.

The exhibition, "The Last Swiss Holocaust Survivors," presents the stories of survivors in Switzerland by displaying their black-and-white portraits and narratives of life experiences with documented videos.

It is the first time that the exhibition was put on in China after touring Switzerland, the United States, Germany, Singapore, Albania, Israel and Italy.

The accounts of the witnesses in this exhibition keep the memory of Nazi atrocities alive, said Olivier Zehnder, consul general of Switzerland in Shanghai.

He said the exhibition can raise public awareness of the dark period in human history. People must realize the urgency in preserving and recording the witnesses' stories.

During World War II, tens of thousands of Jewish refugees came to Shanghai from Europe and mostly settled in an area in the northern part of the Suzhou River. They escaped Nazi atrocities with the help of Chinese people and established a deep friendship.

Sara Imas, a visitor of Jewish descent in Shanghai, said the exhibition was "impressive.""These photos are closely related to us and they arouse people's conscience. We should take a more positive attitude and spend more time learning and understanding history," Imas said.

