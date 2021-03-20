Exhibition Opens in Japan to Mark 60th Anniversary of First Human Space Flight by Gagarin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An exhibition to honor the memory of Yuri Gagarin, the first man to journey into outer space 60 years ago, opened on Saturday in the Japanese city of Kakamigahara, Igor Titov, representing Russia's foreign cooperationg agency Rossotrudnichestvo in Tokyo, told Sputnik

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) An exhibition to honor the memory of Yuri Gagarin, the first man to journey into outer space 60 years ago, opened on Saturday in the Japanese city of Kakamigahara, Igor Titov, representing Russia's foreign cooperationg agency Rossotrudnichestvo in Tokyo, told Sputnik.

About 200 historic photos of Gagarin were brought to the Gifu-Kakamigahara Air and Space Museum.

"We are, of course, glad that Japan remembers and appreciates Gagarin's achievement, as well as Russia's contribution to space exploration. In fact, the exhibition will become a whole festival of Russian culture and science," Titov said.

The event will run until May 17 and is expected to be attended by over 20,000 people.

It is also expected that Naoko Yamazaki, the second Japanese woman to fly in space, will share her training experience at the Gagarin Research and Test Cosmonaut Training Center in Moscow Region's Zvyozdny gorodok.

On April 12, 1961, Gagarin pronounced his famous "Poyekhali!" (Let's Go!) as the Vostok spacecraft lifted off the ground, taking the first person ever to space. After orbiting the Earth once, the re-entry module landed on the territory of what was then the Soviet Union.