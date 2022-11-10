UrduPoint.com

Exhibition 'Tuning-3. Society For Private Musical Performances' Opens At GES-2 In Moscow

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2022 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) An exhibition entitled "Tuning-3. Society for Private Musical Performances" opened at the GES-2 House of Culture in Moscow on Thursday, combining music, visual art and architecture.

The "Tuning-3" project exhibition features seven pavilions, each representing seven fundamental musical compositions, accompanied by works of art from museum collections, including from the Tretyakov Gallery, the Schusev State Museum of Architecture, the Pushkin Museum, the Moscow Museum of Modern Art and Multimedia Art Museum.

Each pavilion represents different ages and artistic experiences. The first pavilion features Johann Strauss's "Emperor Waltz", arranged by Arnold Schoenberg, the second ” Ludwig van Beethoven's String Quartet No. 14, the third ” Dmitri Shostakovich's Symphony No. 15, the fourth ” Hildegard of Bingen's hymns, the fifth ” theme and variations by Robert Schumann, the sixth ” Franz Liszt's "Nuages gris" (Grey Clouds) and finally the seventh ” prelude to Richard Wagner's opera "Tristan and Isolde".

"All works presented at the exhibition are united by an acute perception of the border between artistic and historical epochs, the fracture left by the movement of history's tectonic plates at the junction of 'then' and 'now.' The connections between the visible and the audible create a whole world around the viewer - the seven pavilions of 'Tuning-3' hide seven alternative universes," Dmitry Renansky, art curator at GES-2 House of Culture, said.

The project's title draws historical parallel with the Society for Private Musical Performances founded by Austrian-American composer Arnold Schoenberg in Vienna in 1918.

The GES-2 House of Culture opened in Moscow on December 4, 2021. It is an urban space that combines exhibition halls, a library, a cinema, a concert hall, workshops, studios, artists' residences, a playground, as well as lecture halls for public and educational events.

