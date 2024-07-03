Open Menu

Exhibitor Applications Open For China's 2025 Import Expo

Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2024 | 07:31 PM

Exhibitor applications open for China's 2025 import expo

China on Wednesday kicked off the application process for global exhibitors looking to participate in the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE), set to be held in November 2025

NANNING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) China on Wednesday kicked off the application process for global exhibitors looking to participate in the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE), set to be held in November 2025.

Twenty-six firms headquartered in countries such as the United States, Japan and Germany signed up to participate on-site at the exhibition recruitment launch ceremony in Nanning, the capital city of southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Their exhibition area would total approximately 15,000 square meters.

Several foreign-invested companies attending the ceremony, including U.

S. firm 3M and French firm L'Oreal, have been full-time CIIE participants since the expo's inception.

The CIIE, first held in 2018, is the world's first national-level expo to focus on promoting imports. The first six expos have seen more than 10,000 overseas enterprise registrations and the release of over 2,400 new products, technologies and services.

An exhibition area of over 350,000 square meters has been allocated for the seventh CIIE, which will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10 this year.

Related Topics

World Import China Germany Nanning Shanghai Enterprise Japan United States November 2018 From

Recent Stories

Country prosperity links with industry growth: MEP ..

Country prosperity links with industry growth: MEPCO GM

38 seconds ago
 IG Punjab issues relief orders on requests of poli ..

IG Punjab issues relief orders on requests of police employees, their families

41 seconds ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

43 seconds ago
 Commissioner inspects work pace at Bund Road proje ..

Commissioner inspects work pace at Bund Road project package-II

44 seconds ago
 UN Secretary-General Calls for Positive Resolution ..

UN Secretary-General Calls for Positive Resolution in Imran Khan's case

29 minutes ago
 CUI, CERN to strengthen, expand collaboration

CUI, CERN to strengthen, expand collaboration

36 minutes ago
IGP awards Ghazi Medals to 18 constables of Bahawa ..

IGP awards Ghazi Medals to 18 constables of Bahawalpur region

36 minutes ago
 5 children drown in Awaran canal

5 children drown in Awaran canal

36 minutes ago
 Governor KP visits Nurek Dam, Power Station Tajiki ..

Governor KP visits Nurek Dam, Power Station Tajikistan

36 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi condemns attack on polio teams

Governor Kundi condemns attack on polio teams

34 minutes ago
 Pakistani IT companies offers diverse range of pro ..

Pakistani IT companies offers diverse range of products, services: Shaza Fatima

34 minutes ago
 Senate Standing Committee on Finance meets

Senate Standing Committee on Finance meets

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World