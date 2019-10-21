UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Exhumation Of Spanish Dictator Franco's Remains To Take Place On October 24 - Gov't

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 03:53 PM

Exhumation of Spanish Dictator Franco's Remains to Take Place on October 24 - Gov't

The exhumation and reburial of the remains of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco, who ruled the country from 1939 until his death in 1975, will take place on October 24, the country's government said in a statement on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) The exhumation and reburial of the remains of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco, who ruled the country from 1939 until his death in 1975, will take place on October 24, the country's government said in a statement on Monday.

In late September, the Supreme Court decided that the dictator's remains could be exhumed without issue. Later, acting Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo said that the remains would be reburied by October 25. Members of the Franco family filed an appeal to the court's decision, but it was rejected.

"On Thursday, October 24, at 10:30 a. m. [08:30 GMT], the Spanish government will begin the exhumation of the remains of dictator Francisco Franco from the basilica in the Valley of the Fallen in accordance with the 2007 law on historical memory," the statement said.

After being exhumed, Franco's remains will be reburied at the Mingorrubio El Pardo cemetery, located in the area north of Madrid, the government said.

According to the statement, the exhumation and reburial of Franco's remains will be held in the presence of the dictator's family and Spanish Justice Minister Dolores Delgado.

The exhumation was one of the first decisions Pedro Sanchez's socialist government made after coming to power in June 2018. In August of that year, the government adopted a decree that amended the 2007 law on historical memory to say that the Valley of the Fallen memorial monument should only house the remains of people who died in the Spanish Civil War and not those of the late dictator, whose government oversaw thousands of executions.

The Franco family opposed the measure and proposed, as the only alternative, that the remains be moved to the crypt of Madrid's Almudena Cathedral, where the dictator's daughter and son-in-law are buried. The authorities refused this option and decided to rebury Franco at the El Pardo cemetery alongside his late wife.�

Related Topics

Prime Minister Supreme Court Died Wife Dolores Madrid June August September October 2018 Dictator Church Family From Government Court

Recent Stories

Govt may detain JUI-F Chief, top leaders if talks ..

8 minutes ago

Dubai Customs launches communication EXPO countdow ..

31 minutes ago

Pakistan names exciting young fast bowling stars M ..

38 minutes ago

Rs 94.79 bln to be spent on 232 schemes under ADP ..

3 minutes ago

Russia to Support Amendment of Syria-Turkey Adana ..

3 minutes ago

Fear, uncertainty continue to grip IOK on 78th day ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.