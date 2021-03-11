Exiled Ex-Catalan Minister Appears Before Top Madrid Court

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Catalonia's former agriculture minister Meritxell Serret appeared before the top Spanish court in Madrid on Thursday as she seeks to return to politics with a clean slate.

Serret fled Spain shortly after Madrid cracked down on the government of the wealthy autonomous region for holding an independence referendum in 2017. She was on a Spanish arrest warrant on charges of disobedience and using public funds to organize the banned vote.

The 45-year-old announced on Monday she wanted to take up her role as a member of the Catalan legislature for the pro-independence Esquerra Republicana party.

She turned up in the Supreme Court on Thursday and was freed pending a hearing on April 8.

The Supreme Court sentenced nine senior Catalan politicians to between nine and 13 years in jail in 2019 on charges of sedition for their failed bid to split from Spain. Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and two other ministers remain at large.