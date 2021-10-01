Exiled ex-president Saakashvili says back in Georgia: video

Ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili said Friday he had returned from exile to Georgia, despite a looming arrest and ahead of local elections in the Caucasus country gripped by a protracted political crisis

Tbilisi, Oct 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili said Friday he had returned from exile to Georgia, despite a looming arrest and ahead of local elections in the Caucasus country gripped by a protracted political crisis.

"I risked my life and freedom to be back," Saakashvili said in a video on Facebook adding that he was in Georgia's western city of Batumi on the Black Sea coast.