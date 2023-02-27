UrduPoint.com

Existence Of Humankind Closely Linked To Existence Of Russia As Country - Medvedev

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2023 | 02:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) If the question of the existence of Russia seriously arises, it will be resolved not on the Ukrainian front, but alongside the issue of the further existence of the entire human civilization, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"If the question of the existence of Russia itself is seriously raised, it will not be decided on the Ukrainian front, but together with the question of the further existence of the entire human civilization. And there should be no ambiguity here. We don't need a world without Russia," Medvedev wrote in an article for the Russian Izvestia newspaper.

He added that, as history shows, any fallen empire buries half of the world under its rubble, or even more. Medvedev said that the West is responsible for the Ukraine conflict and Western countries continue to supply weapons to the Kiev regime, cutting off any opportunity for peace talks.

"Western countries with their satellites are only 15% of the population of the planet. There are many more of us, and we are much stronger. The calm power of our great country and the authority of its partners are the key to preserving the future for our entire World," Medvedev wrote.

