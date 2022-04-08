UrduPoint.com

Existing Contracts Unaffected By EU Ban On Coal Imports From Russia Until August - Paris

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2022 | 11:36 PM

Existing Contracts Unaffected by EU Ban on Coal Imports From Russia Until August - Paris

The EU ban on coal imports from Russia will not affect existing contracts to allow countries to find alternative solutions for coal supplies until August, a French Foreign Ministry spokesperson said at a briefing on Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The EU ban on coal imports from Russia will not affect existing contracts to allow countries to find alternative solutions for coal supplies until August, a French Foreign Ministry spokesperson said at a briefing on Friday.

"The European Union yesterday adopted the fifth package of sanctions.

The Europeans, in particular, decided to ban the purchase, import and transport of Russian coal and solid fossil fuels to the European Union. This ban on coal imports will come into force immediately, with the exception of contracts that are under implementation, they will be terminated in early August," the spokesperson said.

This transitional period until August will allow EU member states and their companies to organize alternative solutions for coal supplies, he said.

The French Foreign Ministry also noted that the EU was working to end energy dependence on Russia.

Related Topics

Import Russia European Union August From

Recent Stories

Lawyers will observe mourning day on April 9

Lawyers will observe mourning day on April 9

29 seconds ago
 US Has More Russia Sanctions Levers, Will Use Them ..

US Has More Russia Sanctions Levers, Will Use Them Till Moscow De-Escalates - St ..

1 minute ago
 Ex-Bolivian President Anez Denies Participation in ..

Ex-Bolivian President Anez Denies Participation in Coup During Testimony

1 minute ago
 Model Criminal Trial Court grants bail to four sus ..

Model Criminal Trial Court grants bail to four suspects in murder case

1 minute ago
 UN slams deadly attack on Ukrainian train station, ..

UN slams deadly attack on Ukrainian train station, dozens of civilians killed

1 minute ago
 US Expresses 'Grave Concern' at Reports of Atrocit ..

US Expresses 'Grave Concern' at Reports of Atrocities in Western Tigray - State ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.