Existing Contracts Unaffected by EU Ban on Coal Imports From Russia Until August - Paris

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) The EU ban on coal imports from Russia will not affect existing contracts to allow countries to find alternative solutions for coal supplies until August, a French Foreign Ministry spokesperson said at a briefing on Friday.

"The European Union yesterday adopted the fifth package of sanctions.

The Europeans, in particular, decided to ban the purchase, import and transport of Russian coal and solid fossil fuels to the European Union. This ban on coal imports will come into force immediately, with the exception of contracts that are under implementation, they will be terminated in early August," the spokesperson said.

This transitional period until August will allow EU member states and their companies to organize alternative solutions for coal supplies, he said.

The French Foreign Ministry also noted that the EU was working to end energy dependence on Russia.