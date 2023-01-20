Existing US Home Sales Down 11th Month in Row as Inflation, Rate Hikes Bite - Realtors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Existing home sales in the United States fell for an 11th month in a row in December, growing at its slowest pace in 12 years, as the economy transitions from runaway inflation and aggressive rate hikes that drove prospective buyers away, the country's leading realtors group said Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Existing home sales in the United States fell for an 11th month in a row in December, growing at its slowest pace in 12 years, as the economy transitions from runaway inflation and aggressive rate hikes that drove prospective buyers away, the country's leading realtors group said Friday.

"December was another difficult month for buyers, who continue to face limited inventory and high mortgage rates," Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors, said in a statement. The association, however, "expect(s) sales to pick up again soon, since mortgage rates have markedly declined after peaking late last year", Yun added.

Existing home sales, which account for resale of previously transacted homes, ended December at a seasonally adjusted, annualized pace of 4.02 million units. That was 34% lower than in December 2021. Historical data from the realtors association showed it to be the smallest advance since November 2010, when the US economy was struggling through a housing crisis brought on by faulty subprime mortgages.

Since January 2022, existing home sales have fallen a break, as inflation triggered by trillion-dollar government spending and other relief for the coronavirus pandemic added to aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The central bank's monetary tightening have bumped up mortgage rates for home buyers. The average for a 30-year, fixed loan for a home � the benchmark for mortgages in the United States � was at 6.33% during the week ended January 13. That was up from 4.54% in 2018 and 3.94% in 2019.

Housing and real estate play important roles in the US economy, with roughly 65% of occupied housing units being owner-occupied.

That makes homes a substantial source of household wealth and home construction a key provider of employment.

In the 2008/09 financial crisis, a crash of the housing market precipitated what later came to be known as the era of the Great Recession. Since then, the US property market has rapidly recovered on the back of economic recovery as well as demand from buyers.

New home sales plummeted 11% in September, reversing the large gain in the prior month, as spiraling lending rates choked off prospective buyers.

Until their recent decline, US home prices jumped almost 40% over the past two years. Price hikes and previous rate hikes by the Fed had pushed up the cost of US home ownership to the highest in a generation, putting purchases out of reach for a growing number of prospective buyers, particularly first-timers.

Data from the realtors association shows the market continuing to slow, with homes sitting on the market an average 26 days, up from 24 days in November and 19 days in December 2021.

The trouble, however, is that sellers are not entering the market, given falling prices and weaker demand. The total inventory is higher than a year ago because homes are sitting on the market longer. New listings in January are down year over year.

Data shows buyers still struggling to make their first home purchases, with maiden buyers accounting for just 31% of the December sales of previously-owned houses. While this is up from 30% in December 2021, it is still far from the historical norm of 40%.