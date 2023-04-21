Existing US Home Sales Down Again After February Hurrah, as Lending Rates Jump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) Sales of existing homes in the United States resumed their decline in March, after a spike the month before, as a surge in lending rates cooled buyers' ardor, the country's main realtors' group said Thursday.

Sales of previously owned homes was at an annual rate of 4.4 million units last month, down 2.4% from February, the National Association of Realtors said. On an annual basis, existing home sales were down 22% when compared with March 2022.

Existing home sales reversed a 12-month slide in February to grow 14.5% ” the largest monthly percentage growth since July 2020.

The jump came as property prices dropped amid softening mortgage, or lending, rates.

This week though, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate increased to just below 7% and looked set to trend higher from another US interest rate hike forecast next month.

"Home sales are trying to recover and are highly sensitive to changes in mortgage rates," said Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the realtors group.

Policy makers at the Federal Reserve have raised national lending rates nine times over the past 13 months and have signaled a 10th oncoming increase on May 3rd.