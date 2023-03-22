UrduPoint.com

Existing US Home Sales Reverse 12-Month Slide In Feb, Up Most Since July 2020 - Realtors

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Existing US Home Sales Reverse 12-Month Slide in Feb, Up Most Since July 2020 - Realtors

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Sales of existing homes in the United States reversed a 12-month slide in February to post the largest monthly percentage growth since July 2020, despite sales being down year-on-year, the country's leading realtors group said Tuesday.

"Conscious of changing mortgage rates, home buyers are taking advantage of any rate declines," Lawrence Yun, chief economist of the National Association of Realtors, said. "Moreover, we're seeing stronger sales gains in areas where home prices are decreasing and the local economies are adding jobs."

Total existing-home sales ” including single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops ” vaulted 14.5% from January to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.58 million in February, the realtors' group said.

Year-over-year, sales fell 22.6%, sliding from 5.92 million in February 2022.

Sales jumped for February as the median existing-home price for all housing types in February fell 0.2% to $363,000, from the February 2022 level of $363,700, the association reported.

"This ends a streak of 131 consecutive months of year-over-year increases, the longest on record," Yun said. "Inventory levels (for homes) are still at historic lows. Consequently, multiple offers are returning on a good number of properties.

"

Property prices also dropped as average mortgage, or lending rates, softened from recent highs, the realtors group said.

According to national mortgage agency Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate on mortgages averaged 6.6% as of March 16. That was down from 6.73% from the previous week but up from 4.16% a year ago.

Properties typically remained on the market for 34 days in February, up from 33 days in January and 18 days in February 2022, the realtors group said, adding that 57%  of homes sold in February were on the market for less than a month.

Housing and real estate play important roles in the US economy, with roughly 65% of occupied housing units being owner-occupied. That makes homes a substantial source of household wealth and home construction a key provider of employment.

In the 2008/09 financial crisis, a crash of the housing market precipitated what later came to be known as the era of the Great Recession. Following that, the property market had been mostly buoyant on the back of steady economic growth and demand from buyers, although surging inflation, interest rates and borrowing costs over the past year have put a damper on the sector.

Related Topics

Lawrence Price United States January February March July 2020 Market Post All From Million Jobs Housing Employment

Recent Stories

Norway Warns Officials Against Using TikTok, Teleg ..

Norway Warns Officials Against Using TikTok, Telegram

10 minutes ago
 PTI's chief has fascist mentality: Khawaja Asif

PTI's chief has fascist mentality: Khawaja Asif

11 minutes ago
 PM directs NDMA, other institutions to stay alert ..

PM directs NDMA, other institutions to stay alert after earthquake

11 minutes ago
 Existing US Home Sales Reverse 12-Month Slide in F ..

Existing US Home Sales Reverse 12-Month Slide in Feb, Up Most Since July 2020 - ..

11 minutes ago
 Permanent US Army Garrison Deployed in Poland - De ..

Permanent US Army Garrison Deployed in Poland - Defense Minister

11 minutes ago
 Govt. to ensure all facilities for training of pol ..

Govt. to ensure all facilities for training of policemen; Minister for Interior ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.