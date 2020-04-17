UrduPoint.com
Exit Lockdowns With Caution To Avoid Being Confined Again: Experts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 10:42 PM

Exit lockdowns with caution to avoid being confined again: experts

As several countries prepare to ease sweeping restrictions put in place to slow the coronavirus pandemic, experts say the openings should be enacted with extreme caution to avoid sparking a fresh wave of infection -- and another painful lockdown

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :As several countries prepare to ease sweeping restrictions put in place to slow the coronavirus pandemic, experts say the openings should be enacted with extreme caution to avoid sparking a fresh wave of infection -- and another painful lockdown.

Many governments, faced with exponential growth of cases of COVID-19, have ordered people to stay in their homes as they try to reduce hospital admissions and prevent intensive care units from becoming overwhelmed.

But the measures have taken a painful toll, both on economies and society itself.

"When the decision (to lock down) was taken, it was our only weapon with any hope of beginning to control the epidemic," French epidemiologist Dominique Costagliola told AFP.

But she said the measures in France, which are expected to begin lifting next month, were taken in an "emergency" and were "not bearable in the long term, either for the people or for the country".

Antoine Flahault, director of the Institute of Global Health at the University of Geneva said lockdown was "a Chinese invention".

"The effectiveness of the Chinese version applied with rigor and force in Wuhan meant the least prepared countries -- most Western countries -- had no choice but to apply an adapted version when they found themselves facing the pandemic wave," he said.

In Britain, where restrictions are due to last at least several more weeks, the population is broadly supportive of the lockdown, according to Linda Bauld, a professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh's Usher Institute.

"Compliance is generally good and concern about the virus is at the forefront of people's minds," she said.

"But this won't last. The social, economic and health effects of lockdown are accumulating. There will come a tipping point when the cost of the current restrictions outweighs the benefits." Most experts agree that the lockdowns have saved thousands of lives.

But they have given rise to a punishing worldwide economic slowdown.

The International Monetary Fund's chief economist Gita Gopinath has dubbed the crisis the "Great Lockdown" and said it is expected to be the "worst recession since the Great Depression".

In a blog this week, she said the loss to global output over 2020 and 2021 could be around $9 trillion, greater than the economies of Japan and Germany combined.

Specialists also fear growing risks to society: increases in inequality, domestic violence, mental health problems, alcohol consumption and the neglect of serious non-coronavirus health problems.

As the epidemic slows in some countries, governments are looking at ways to ease the economy back onto its feet, with measures such as the reopening of schools and shops and the loosening of confinement rules.

In Europe, Germany, France, Belgium, Switzerland, Denmark, Italy and Spain among others, are on track to ease or consider easing restrictions by mid-May.

In the United States, which has not yet passed the peak of its epidemic, Donald Trump has already said it was time to "restart America".

Whatever the country, the exit route for lockdown measures will look more like a tightrope than a highway.

