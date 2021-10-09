UrduPoint.com

Exit Poll Confirms Babis's Projected Victory In Czech Legislative Polls

Exit Poll Confirms Babis's Projected Victory in Czech Legislative Polls

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO party is projected to win a narrow victory over opposition rivals in the two-day legislative elections, an exit poll out Saturday showed

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO party is projected to win a narrow victory over opposition rivals in the two-day legislative elections, an exit poll out Saturday showed.

The survey conducted by STEM/MARK and STEM for CNN Prima news put centrist ANO on 27.

75% followed by the Together center-right alliance at 26.44%.

The liberal Pirates and Mayors polled at 15.01% and the EU-skeptic Freedom and Direct Democracy at 10.01%.

The turnout was 64.7%. The exit poll did not count in votes from liberal-leaning Prague.

