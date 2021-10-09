Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO party is projected to win a narrow victory over opposition rivals in the two-day legislative elections, an exit poll out Saturday showed

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO party is projected to win a narrow victory over opposition rivals in the two-day legislative elections, an exit poll out Saturday showed.

The survey conducted by STEM/MARK and STEM for CNN Prima news put centrist ANO on 27.

75% followed by the Together center-right alliance at 26.44%.

The liberal Pirates and Mayors polled at 15.01% and the EU-skeptic Freedom and Direct Democracy at 10.01%.

The turnout was 64.7%. The exit poll did not count in votes from liberal-leaning Prague.