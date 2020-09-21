Exit Polls Show Italians Back Reducing Number of Parliamentarians

The YES side is expected to win in the Italian constitutional referendum on the reduction in the number of parliamentarians with over 60 percent, first exit polls showed on Monday

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The YES side is expected to win in the Italian constitutional referendum on the reduction in the number of parliamentarians with over 60 percent, first exit polls showed on Monday.

According to the exit polls released one minute after the polling stations closed, YES is winning with 60 - 64 percent.