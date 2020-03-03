TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political party Likud has the lead in the elections to the country's unicameral parliament with 37 mandates, while opposition alliance Blue and White (Kahol Lavan) has 33 seats, according to the exit poll of Israel's Channel 12.

According to the broadcaster, the United Arab List party follows with 14 seats, while Yisrael Beiteinu (Israel is Our Home) comes in fourth with six seats.

Meanwhile, the exit poll of the Channel 13 shows that Likud has 37 mandates and Blue and White has 32 mandates, and the exit poll of the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation shows that Likud has 36 mandates, while Blue and White has 33 seats.