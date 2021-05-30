Exit Polls Show Pro-Presidential Party DISI Leads in Parliamentary Elections in Cyprus

(@FahadShabbir)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2021) The pro-presidential center-right Democratic Rally (DISI) party is leading in the parliamentary elections in Cyprus with 24-28% of the vote, exit polls conducted independently by the Cyprus Broadcasting Company (RIK) and the Sigma broadcaster showed on Sunday.

According to the exit polls, DISI will secure less ballots than it did in the 2016 election, when it had 30.69% of the vote.

The opposition Progressive Party of Working People (AKEL) ranks second in the voting with 23-27% of the ballots.

The centrist Democratic Party (DIKO) comes in third, with 9,5-12% of the vote, according to the RIK surveys, while Sigma polls show 10,2-13,2%.

The Movement for Social Democracy (EDEK) has secured between 4.5 and 7%, and the Movement of Ecologists ” Citizens' Cooperation has collected from 3.7 to 6%.

Notably, the far-right National Popular Front (ELAM), which received 3.71% of the vote in the 2016 election, is currently gaining from 5 to 8%, according to the polls.