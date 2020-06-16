Exodus exhibit to go digital on World Refugee Day

A photography exhibition focusing on the stories of millions of people fleeing persecution around the world will go online on June 20, marked globally as World Refugee Day

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :A photography exhibition focusing on the stories of millions of people fleeing persecution around the world will go online on June 20, marked globally as World Refugee Day.

Exodus Deja vu has garnered international acclaim since it was first held in 2016 and features the works of renowned photographers and photojournalists such as Coskun Aral, Guillermo Arias, Yalda Moayeri, and Sergey Ponomarev among others.

Anadolu Agency is the global communications partner for the event, alongside other reputed organizations including UNHCR and Amnesty International.

Former Anadolu Agency photographer Atilgan Ozdil's work will also be showcased in the exhibition.

The event is organized by Kuala Lumpur-based arts and culture agency Visioncy and curated by its director Patrice Vallette.