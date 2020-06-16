UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Exodus Exhibit To Go Digital On World Refugee Day

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 05:50 PM

Exodus exhibit to go digital on World Refugee Day

A photography exhibition focusing on the stories of millions of people fleeing persecution around the world will go online on June 20, marked globally as World Refugee Day

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :A photography exhibition focusing on the stories of millions of people fleeing persecution around the world will go online on June 20, marked globally as World Refugee Day.

Exodus Deja vu has garnered international acclaim since it was first held in 2016 and features the works of renowned photographers and photojournalists such as Coskun Aral, Guillermo Arias, Yalda Moayeri, and Sergey Ponomarev among others.

Anadolu Agency is the global communications partner for the event, alongside other reputed organizations including UNHCR and Amnesty International.

Former Anadolu Agency photographer Atilgan Ozdil's work will also be showcased in the exhibition.

The event is organized by Kuala Lumpur-based arts and culture agency Visioncy and curated by its director Patrice Vallette.

Related Topics

World Amnesty International Aral June 2016 Event Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

Price of 24 Karat gold goes up by Rs. 900

22 minutes ago

OPPO's #HowFastCanBe hits 70M+ views as TikTokers ..

30 minutes ago

UAE chairs 3rd regional consultative meeting of Gl ..

37 minutes ago

Department of Civil Aviation, RAK Police urge para ..

52 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates Moroccan King o ..

52 minutes ago

Capri Palace opens its doors for first time as a J ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.