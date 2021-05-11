UrduPoint.com
Expanded Emergency Use Authorization For Pfizer COVID Vaccine Promising Development- Biden

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 08:50 AM

Expanded Emergency Use Authorization for Pfizer COVID Vaccine Promising Development- Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The expanded emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to include adolescents is an important step in the fight against the novel coronavirus disease, US President Joe Biden said.

"After a rigorous and thorough scientific review process, today the food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from individuals 16 years and older to also include individuals 12 to 15 years old. This is a promising development in our fight against the virus.

If you are a parent who wants to protect your child, or a teenager who is interested in getting vaccinated, today's decision is a step closer to that goal," Biden said in a statement.

"Millions of 16- and 17-year-olds have been safely vaccinated, and as more and more Americans get vaccinated, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to fall. The safe and effective vaccines are curbing the spread of the virus, saving thousands of lives, and allowing millions of Americans to start returning to a closer to normal life," he said.

