'Expanded Troika' On Afghanistan To Meet On November 11 In Islamabad - Russia's Kabulov

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 08:27 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) The meeting of the "expanded troika" (Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan) on Afghanistan will take place on November 11 in Islamabad, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik.

"In Islamabad on the 11th," he said when asked about the date of the meeting of the "expanded troika".

Earlier, Kabulov said that Pakistan was proposing to hold a meeting of the "expanded troika" on Afghanistan in Islamabad in the second half of November. He specified that the parties were planning to discuss "specific practical issues."

