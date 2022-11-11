Expanding Counter-Terror Obligations for UN Missions in Africa 'Not Productive' - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) No additional counter-terrorism obligations should be imposed on United Nations missions in Africa because it would be wasteful and "not productive," Russian Ambassador to the world body Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday.

"We do not believe it is productive to impose additional counter-terrorism obligations on UN missions in Africa," Nebenzia told the UN Security Council. "Such an expansion of their mandate is not in line with the specific nature of UN presence on the ground and diverts valuable resources from providing other much needed assistance through the United Nations.

"

The Russian ambassador said that coordinating national and regional efforts is required to effectively rebuff terrorists.

Nebenzia emphasized that the necessary counter-terrorism systems within the United Nations have already been developed.

Russia commends the measures already taken by African countries to develop coordinated approach in combating terrorism, he said.