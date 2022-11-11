UrduPoint.com

Expanding Counter-Terror Obligations For UN Missions In Africa 'Not Productive' - Nebenzia

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Expanding Counter-Terror Obligations for UN Missions in Africa 'Not Productive' - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) No additional counter-terrorism obligations should be imposed on United Nations missions in Africa because it would be wasteful and "not productive," Russian Ambassador to the world body Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday.

"We do not believe it is productive to impose additional counter-terrorism obligations on UN missions in Africa," Nebenzia told the UN Security Council. "Such an expansion of their mandate is not in line with the specific nature of UN presence on the ground and diverts valuable resources from providing other much needed assistance through the United Nations.

"

The Russian ambassador said that coordinating national and regional efforts is required to effectively rebuff terrorists.

Nebenzia emphasized that the necessary counter-terrorism systems within the United Nations have already been developed.

Russia commends the measures already taken by African countries to develop coordinated approach in combating terrorism, he said.

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations Russia From

Recent Stories

Ronaldo leads Portugal squad searching for first W ..

Ronaldo leads Portugal squad searching for first World Cup

22 minutes ago
 Some Training Required for Ukrainians to Use Aveng ..

Some Training Required for Ukrainians to Use Avenger Air Defense System - Pentag ..

22 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh inquires health of ailing mother of ..

Governor Sindh inquires health of ailing mother of Dr. Khalid Maqbool

41 minutes ago
 Inflation to be reduced, financial matters stabili ..

Inflation to be reduced, financial matters stabilized in next four months: Khurr ..

41 minutes ago
 Argentina unchanged for Wales Autumn Nations Serie ..

Argentina unchanged for Wales Autumn Nations Series Test

1 hour ago
 US Dealing With Senior Level Russians to Stay in C ..

US Dealing With Senior Level Russians to Stay in Close Contact on Griner Case - ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.