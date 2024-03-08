Expanding Israeli Settlements A 'war Crime': UN
Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2024 | 07:13 PM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Expanding Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories constitutes "a war crime" and risks eliminating any likelihood of a viable Palestinian state, the UN rights chief warned Friday.
Volker Turk said there had been a drastic acceleration in Israeli illegal settlement building in the occupied West Bank as it wages a relentless war in the Palestinian territory of Gaza.
The UN high commissioner for human rights said creating and expanding settlements amounted to the transfer by Israel of its own civilian population into occupied territories.
"Such transfers amount to a war crime that may engage the individual criminal responsibility of those involved," Turk said in a report to the UN Human Rights Council.
Reported Israeli plans to build another 3,476 settler homes in the West Bank colonies of Maale Adumim, Efrat and Kedar "fly in the face of international law", he said.
Israel seized the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.
It is illegal under international law for Israel to establish settlements in these Palestinian territories.
Despite opposition abroad, Israel has in recent decades built dozens of settlements across the West Bank.
They are now home to more than 490,000 Israelis, living in the same territory as around three million Palestinians.
Israel gave the go-ahead for the new homes fewer than two weeks after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said any settlement expansion would be "counterproductive to reaching enduring peace" with the Palestinians.
Turk said that during the period covered by his report -- November 1, 2022, to October 31, 2023 -- some 24,300 housing units were added to existing Israeli settlements in the West Bank.
That marks the largest number on record since monitoring began in 2017. It includes nearly 9,700 units in east Jerusalem, the UN rights office said.
Turk's report found that the Israeli government's policies "appear aligned, to an unprecedented extent, with the goals of the Israeli settler movement to expand long-term control over the West Bank, including east Jerusalem, and to steadily integrate this occupied territory into the State of Israel".
