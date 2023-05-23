Expansion of Air Traffic Priority of Russia-China Cooperation - Prime Minister Mishustin

(@FahadShabbir)

SHANGHAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The expansion of air traffic and active use of the potential of the Northern Sea Route are a priority area of Russia-China cooperation, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"Air traffic expansion is among other priorities. And, of course, more active use of the Northern Sea Route's potential - as the shortest route from Asia to Europe," Mishustin said at a Russian-Chinese forum in Shanghai.