UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) The expansion of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement indicates that people are generally tired of discrimination and inequality, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Saturday.

Speaking in memory of late South African President Nelson Mandela on what would have been his 102nd birthday, Guterres noted that the two recent movements, Black Lives Matter and #MeToo, were indicative of people's absolute disappointment and frustration with the current social developments.

"The anger feeding two recent social movements reflects utter disillusionment with the status quo. Women everywhere have called time on one of the most egregious examples of gender inequality: violence perpetrated by powerful men against women who are simply trying to do their jobs. The anti-racism movement that has spread from the United States around the world in the aftermath of George Floyd's killing is one more sign that people have had enough," Guterres said, calling for structural racism and discrimination's end.

In the UN chief's opinion, these movements point to two historical sources of world inequality ” colonialism and patriarchy.

"The Global North, specifically my own continent of Europe, imposed colonial rule on much of the Global South for centuries, through violence and coercion. Colonialism created vast inequality within and between countries, including the evils of the Transatlantic slave trade and the apartheid regime here in South Africa. ... The legacy of colonialism still reverberates," Guterres noted.

He added that inequality originated in global institutions and addressing it must start by reforming them.

The killing of black American George Floyd by white police officers in Minneapolis in May sparked protests in the United States against institutionalized racism. As demonstrations spread around the world, some protesters resorted to toppling statues of slave owners and colonial-era figures.

Black Lives Matter is a non-centralized, grassroots movement that sprung up in the early 2010s in response to police brutality and the killings of black Americans in the United States.