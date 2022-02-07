UrduPoint.com

Expansion Of Interview Waiver Eligibility For Pakistani Visa Holders

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2022 | 02:57 PM

Expansion of Interview Waiver Eligibility for Pakistani Visa Holders

Pakistani citizens of ages 60 and older whose B1/B2 visas are valid or have expired within the last 48 months are eligible to participate

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 07th February, 2022) The United States Mission to Pakistan is pleased to announce the expansion of interview waiver eligibility for Pakistani citizens renewing B1/B2 tourism and business visas at the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad and the U.S. Consulate General in Karachi. Pakistani citizens of ages 60 and older whose B1/B2 visas are valid or have expired within the last 48 months are eligible to participate. This procedural change will improve customer service and enable more efficient processing for renewals of tourism and business visas for qualified and eligible Pakistani citizens.

Potentially eligible applicants with scheduled appointments were contacted directly and informed of the option to submit their applications through this new procedure. Please note - as required by U.S. law, some eligible visa holders may still be required to appear at the U.S. Embassy or U.S. Consulate General for interviews after submission of their applications.

