UrduPoint.com

Expansion Of NATO Activities In Asia-Pacific Causes Concern - Russian Ambassador To Japan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2022 | 06:40 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Attempts by NATO to expand its activities in the Asia-Pacific Region (APR) cannot but cause Russia's concern, outgoing Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with Russian journalists.

"Wherever NATO appears, there is chaos, destruction, instability, and often bursts of international terrorism.

Therefore, naturally, as the Russian ambassador, I perceive with concern the US policy to form in the Asia-Pacific region the so-called associations of small geometry, headed by the itself, such as AUKUS - the United States, the UK, Australia, such as unions or quasi-unions US-Japan, US-Republic of Korea, US-Australia, US-Japan-Australia, US-Japan-Republic of Korea," Galuzin said.

